Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

