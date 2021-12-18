Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,960 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $211,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

