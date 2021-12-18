Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 39,430 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 54.81% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $77,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 86,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the second quarter worth about $654,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF alerts:

DWAW stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.