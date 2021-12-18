Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,163 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $67,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

