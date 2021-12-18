Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 65,559 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.74% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $74,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 406.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 150,903 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Shares of FV opened at $47.31 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

