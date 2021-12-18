Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $77,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after purchasing an additional 648,345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 352,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

