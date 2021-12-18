Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Square worth $68,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after buying an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $167.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average of $240.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.79.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

