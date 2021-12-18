Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $63,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

