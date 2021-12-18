Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 21,104 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $70,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average is $264.28. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

