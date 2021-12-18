Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $192.33 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $192,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.05 and a 200-day moving average of $345.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

