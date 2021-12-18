Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $262.35 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $262,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2,735.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

