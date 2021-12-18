Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $63.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $63,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,460,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $6,731,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $5,366,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter.

PRF opened at $167.26 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61.

