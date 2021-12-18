Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $77.30 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $77,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

