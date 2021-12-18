Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $586.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

