Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 18,835 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $68,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

