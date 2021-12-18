Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $177,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $211,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 556,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $94,092,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 60.9% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 557,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $94,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,564 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

