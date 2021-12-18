Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,801 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $77,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

