Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,766 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $77,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.45 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

