Comparing Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) & Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson 10.98% 28.90% 5.22%

67.1% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bird Global and Harley-Davidson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Harley-Davidson 2 1 8 0 2.55

Harley-Davidson has a consensus price target of $51.96, suggesting a potential upside of 42.72%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Bird Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bird Global and Harley-Davidson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson $4.05 billion 1.38 $1.30 million $3.43 10.62

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Bird Global.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Bird Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

