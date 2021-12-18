Comparing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and China Merchants Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 40.99 $322.32 million N/A N/A China Merchants Bank $56.07 billion 3.62 $14.10 billion $3.38 11.89

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Coinbase Global.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54% China Merchants Bank 26.44% 16.57% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and China Merchants Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 5 15 0 2.67 China Merchants Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $372.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.87%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Merchants Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats China Merchants Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 142 branches; 1,724 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,559 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operated a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

