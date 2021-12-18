Comparing Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hill-Rom and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom 8.23% 23.07% 8.96% ICU Medical 8.44% 8.72% 7.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hill-Rom and ICU Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom $3.02 billion 3.41 $248.50 million $3.72 41.92 ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.85 $86.87 million $5.04 45.77

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than ICU Medical. Hill-Rom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hill-Rom and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17 ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hill-Rom currently has a consensus price target of $144.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.67%. ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $283.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Hill-Rom on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

