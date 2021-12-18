Comparing Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -5.02% -0.57% -0.30% SITE Centers 13.58% 3.62% 1.58%

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Paramount Group pays out -164.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and SITE Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.55 -$24.70 million ($0.17) -48.88 SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.60 $35.72 million $0.20 74.95

SITE Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paramount Group and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 SITE Centers 0 2 3 0 2.60

Paramount Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.56%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Paramount Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

