Comparing POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) & SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEGRO has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares POLA Orbis and SEGRO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POLA Orbis $1.65 billion 2.66 $43.54 million $0.46 43.22 SEGRO $554.36 million 34.09 $1.83 billion N/A N/A

SEGRO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than POLA Orbis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for POLA Orbis and SEGRO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POLA Orbis 0 2 0 0 2.00 SEGRO 0 5 4 1 2.60

SEGRO has a consensus target price of $16.70, indicating a potential downside of 11.36%. Given SEGRO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEGRO is more favorable than POLA Orbis.

Profitability

This table compares POLA Orbis and SEGRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POLA Orbis 5.94% 7.29% 6.11% SEGRO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SEGRO beats POLA Orbis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

