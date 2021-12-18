Comparing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sanara MedTech and Edwards Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences 0 4 16 0 2.80

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.62%. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $125.58, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Edwards Lifesciences 29.00% 28.13% 18.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Edwards Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 12.99 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -41.45 Edwards Lifesciences $4.39 billion 17.38 $823.40 million $2.35 51.97

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Sanara MedTech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring system measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

