Comparing Westaim (WEDXF) & Its Competitors

Westaim (OTCMKTS: WEDXF) is one of 196 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Westaim to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Westaim and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westaim Competitors 1006 4165 7591 203 2.54

Westaim presently has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 113.04%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.31%. Given Westaim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Westaim is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Westaim has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim’s peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 296.80% 8.22% 7.02% Westaim Competitors -716.58% -77.40% -17.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westaim and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $24.85 million -$34.40 million 38.97 Westaim Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million 0.90

Westaim’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Westaim. Westaim is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westaim beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

