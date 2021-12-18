Compound Price Reaches $204.56 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $204.56 or 0.00436051 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $200.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,275,870 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

