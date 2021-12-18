Conceal Market Capitalization Reaches $3.50 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $50,695.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.48 or 0.99303377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.62 or 0.00277119 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.11 or 0.00432787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00149162 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,193,846 coins and its circulating supply is 12,238,837 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.