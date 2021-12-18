Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $3.77 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $133,386.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,825.33 or 0.99578115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00046642 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00279474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.89 or 0.00437851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00137027 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009858 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,190,598 coins and its circulating supply is 12,271,170 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

