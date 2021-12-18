Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,009.97

Shares of Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,009.97 ($13.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.35). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.35), with a volume of 768 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £504.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,010 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,009.97.

About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT)

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

