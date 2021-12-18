Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,308.33.

Constellation Software stock traded up $38.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,743.34. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,200.45 and a twelve month high of $1,841.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,742.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,649.72.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

