Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 447,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 572.6 days.

CTTAF traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.02. 76 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $101.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.67.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

