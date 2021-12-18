Convex Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $20.03 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.70 or 0.00070420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 78,699,047 coins and its circulating supply is 42,106,446 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

