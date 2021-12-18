Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

