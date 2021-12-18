Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 10,500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.