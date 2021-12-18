Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

SCCO stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

