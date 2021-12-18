Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post sales of $488.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $476.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.03 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $556.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 696,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at $8,259,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

