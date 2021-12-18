Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $21.92 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,492.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

