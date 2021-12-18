Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 33% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $92.95 million and approximately $198.30 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 33% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 187,911,320 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.