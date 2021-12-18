Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $21.68 on Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.91 billion and approximately $231.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.68 or 0.00046385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,576.21 or 0.99635973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032734 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.17 or 0.00965149 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 226,226,028 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.