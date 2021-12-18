Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $547.61 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.27 and a 200-day moving average of $456.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

