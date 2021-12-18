Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 1.2% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.70 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

