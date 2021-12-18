Costello Asset Management INC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 139,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.4% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

