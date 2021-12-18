Costello Asset Management INC Sells 10,853 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $223.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

