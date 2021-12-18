COTI Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, COTI has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $273.25 million and approximately $21.26 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.12 or 0.08295871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,778.17 or 0.99886502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002685 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.