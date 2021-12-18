Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Up 27.1% in November

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 631,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. 1,805,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 757.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,794 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,109,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,619,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.