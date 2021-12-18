Covalent (CQT) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $28.95 million and $3.65 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001244 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.06 or 0.08378705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,800.54 or 0.99852692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

