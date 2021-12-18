CPUchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $35,555.60 and approximately $7.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.44 or 0.08388861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.15 or 0.99711538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 58,315,950 coins. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPUchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

