Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $745.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $752.00 million. Crane reported sales of $726.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR opened at $96.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.