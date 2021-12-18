Cream Finance (CREAM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.38 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $20.22 million and $8.38 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $32.81 or 0.00070034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007330 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

