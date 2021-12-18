Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CRKR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 12,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,409. Creek Road Miners has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

