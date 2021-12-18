Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CRKR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 12,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,409. Creek Road Miners has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.
